Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.00. 335,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

