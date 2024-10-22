Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 11997071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

