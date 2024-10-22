Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,768 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.30.

Studio City International Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

