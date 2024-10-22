Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 56,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Strategic Metals Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.84 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

