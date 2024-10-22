StockNews.com Lowers TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
TAT Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:TATT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TAT Technologies
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.