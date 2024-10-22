StockNews.com Lowers TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

