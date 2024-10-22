StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

