StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

