Stash Investments LLC Purchases 53,050 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stash Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 17.6% of Stash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stash Investments LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 415,559 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,825 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 221,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,873. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

