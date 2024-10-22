Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Lessened by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 3.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

