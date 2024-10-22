Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) is My Personal CFO LLC’s 9th Largest Position

My Personal CFO LLC cut its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,000 shares during the quarter. Stagwell makes up approximately 2.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.21% of Stagwell worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stagwell by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Stagwell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 994,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Stagwell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 911,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STGW. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 267,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.34. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stagwell’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.