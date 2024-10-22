STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Increased by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 8.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 1.38% of STAAR Surgical worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

