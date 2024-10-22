Square Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.93 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $95,061.07 and $5.93 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04598021 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

