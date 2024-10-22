Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

SFM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. 226,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

