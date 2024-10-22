Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 3.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

