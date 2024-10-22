SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stake Boosted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises 2.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

