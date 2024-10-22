SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 833,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,168,894. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

