SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 722,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

