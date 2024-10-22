SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $398,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.