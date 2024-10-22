SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 444,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,932. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

