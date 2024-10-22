SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.93. 1,489,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,360. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $253.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.