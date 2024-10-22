Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rigel Resource Acquisition comprises about 3.5% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,814,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,980,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 791,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RRAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.75.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

