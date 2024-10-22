Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of Sable Offshore stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 863,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Insider Activity

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Equities analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,041,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,233,465.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

