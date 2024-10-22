Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Hovde Group

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern States Bancshares

In other news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,644.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $96,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,868.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,644.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,742 shares of company stock worth $448,035. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

