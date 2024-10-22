SmarDex (SDEX) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and approximately $122,567.73 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00253597 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,721,775,792 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,721,134,082.729397 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00768296 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $166,089.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.