SmarDex (SDEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,156.17

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $67.27 million and approximately $167,156.17 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00256468 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,720,701,415 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,719,519,096.164257 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00774407 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $195,181.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.