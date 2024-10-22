Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. 1,136,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,899,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

