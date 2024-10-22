Sky Investment Group LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,159. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.