SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHFGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SJM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

