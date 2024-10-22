SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SJM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
