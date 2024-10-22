SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $704.46 million and approximately $42,754.31 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,113.73 or 0.99862678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59745678 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $65,747.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

