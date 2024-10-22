Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for approximately 3.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.44% of Signet Jewelers worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,629. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

