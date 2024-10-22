Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. 1,273,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.