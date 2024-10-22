Signaturefd LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.73. 508,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

