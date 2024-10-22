Signaturefd LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. 56,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $669.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

