Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 445,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Novartis
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
