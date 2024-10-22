Sierra Capital LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $175.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

