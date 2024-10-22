Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

VIOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

