Shimmick (SHIM) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Shimmick to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million -$2.55 million -0.96 Shimmick Competitors $17.68 billion $639.56 million 23.48

Shimmick’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick. Shimmick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% Shimmick Competitors 1.54% -3.34% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shimmick and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shimmick Competitors 50 509 806 25 2.58

Shimmick currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential downside of 7.29%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Shimmick competitors beat Shimmick on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

