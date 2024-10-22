ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $920.18. 329,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $949.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $876.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $793.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

