Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27,586 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $101,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. 868,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

