Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.90. 729,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,988. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day moving average is $252.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

