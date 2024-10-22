Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.66 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,584. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

