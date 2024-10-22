Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,677 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.29. The stock had a trading volume of 562,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $177.34. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

