Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,285 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.