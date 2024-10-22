SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

SAP stock opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

