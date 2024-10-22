SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

SAP Stock Down 0.4 %

SAP opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $232.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.