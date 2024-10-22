Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £9,923.76 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 7,518 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £9,923.76 ($12,884.65).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 142 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200.22 ($259.96).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($257.08).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.44).

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 132.20 ($1.72). 2,476,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

