Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,269 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

