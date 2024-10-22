Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 205,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. 3,343,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

