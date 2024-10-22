Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

