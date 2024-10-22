Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 40 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $508.32 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.